Siddaramaiah set to take oath as next Karnataka CM – Know his political career

Siddaramaiah’s political career has been a remarkable journey that has led him to the position of the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time.

On May 20, Siddaramaiah is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, following the announcement made by the Congress party. Alongside him, D. K. Shivakumar, the Karnataka State Unit Chief, has been declared as the deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Karnataka Assembly polls

In the recently held Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress party emerged victorious with 135 seats, while the BJP and JD(S) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.

The election results have significantly impacted the BJP’s political hold in the southern region of India and ended the aspirations of the Janata Dal (Secular) to play a kingmaker role in forming the government.

Siddaramaiah’s political journey from getting elected to Mysore Taluka to Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah’s political journey began when he started practicing law in Mysore and was elected to the Mysore Taluka. In 1983, he entered the seventh Karnataka Legislative Assembly, representing the Bharatiya Lok Dal party from the Chamundeshwari seat. Later, he joined the ruling Janata Dal party.

His association with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda played a crucial role in Siddaramaiah’s rise to prominence in state politics. Siddaramaiah earned the confidence of Deve Gowda and established himself as one of the top leaders in the state. However, he broke away from Deve Gowda and initiated the Ahinda (Alpasankhyak, backwards, and Dalits movement).

In 2006, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress party and became the 22nd Chief Minister of Karnataka, serving from 2013 to 2018. Throughout his career, he has represented various constituencies, including Chamundeshwari, Varuna, and Badami.

Before his tenure as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah served as the Deputy Chief Minister from 1996 to 1999 in the Janata Dal government led by the late J.H. Patel. He also held the position of Deputy Chief Minister from 2004 to 2005 in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by Dharam Singh.

Siddaramaiah’s leadership qualities were further recognized when he served as the leader of the opposition from 2009 to 2013 and from 2019 to 2023.