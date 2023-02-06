Siddipet Police Commissioner suspends Cherial SHO

Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha placed SHO Cherial Police Station Srinivas under suspension for allegedly showing negligence that led to the murder of ZPTC member S. Mallesham, a member of BRS representing Cherial mandal in Siddipet district.

On December 26, he was brutally hacked to death by few persons when he was on morning walk. The incident took place at Gujjakunta village of Cherial Mandal.

After his death tensions prevailed at Gujjankunta village when a group of people who were protesting against the murder of Mallesham, vandalised the properties belonging to suspects.

The police arrested two persons Nangi Satyanarayana (32) and Baswaraju Sampath Kumar (24) for the murder of Shetty Mallesham.

The Commissioner had ordered an enquiry into the incident and found negligence on part of the local SHO.