SIO Telangana holds round table on education budget

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of Telangana on Wednesday, February 17, held a round table meeting in Hyderabad to deliberate on recommendations for the 2026–27 education budget, urging the state government to enhance minority allocations and ensure effective utilisation of funds.

The meeting was organised at the Madina Education Centre in Nampally.

Hafiz Hammad Uddin, zonal secretary of SIO Telangana, presented a report titled “Education in Telangana: Status & Challenges – Insights from ASER, Young Lives, and UDISE+,” which drew on recent data and research to highlight key gaps and persistent challenges in the state’s education sector.

SIO Telangana also submitted a booklet, “Education in Telangana: Budget, Challenges and Suggestive Recommendations 2026–27,” outlining policy suggestions for the upcoming financial year.

Professor SA Shakoor called for strategic planning in the minority budget and proposed that the allocation be increased from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore in the forthcoming state budget. He stressed the need for transparent and effective implementation and urged SIO to pursue the demand in a structured manner.

Syed Ameen ul Hasan Jafry said improving budget utilisation was as important as enhancing allocations. He called for a detailed assessment of how funds are being used and emphasised channeling resources in a focused manner to improve educational outcomes and support minority upliftment.

In his presidential address, SIO Telangana state president Faraz Ahmed said the organisation would consolidate the discussions and submit detailed recommendations to the government, seeking a more accountable and education-oriented budget framework for the state.