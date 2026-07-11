Six couples opt reconciliation over divorce at Kolar Lok Adalat

Kolar: The National Lok Adalat held in Kolar district received an overwhelming response on Saturday, July 11, with six estranged couples choosing reconciliation over divorce and resuming their marital lives through mutual settlement.

The reunited couples exchanged flower garlands at the Family Court after agreeing to resolve their differences, providing one of the most heartwarming moments of the Mega National Lok Adalat held on the Kolar court premises.

Judicial officers said the Lok Adalat facilitated amicable settlements in several long-pending civil, criminal and family disputes with the consent of both parties. Months of pre-Lok Adalat counselling and pre-sitting sessions helped convince litigants to opt for compromise instead of prolonged legal battles.

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Apart from family disputes, the Lok Adalat also disposed of property-related cases, including partition suits, declaration and injunction matters. Bank-related disputes under the Negotiable Instruments Act, loan recovery cases and several pre-litigation matters were also settled, enabling parties to resolve issues before approaching the courts.

The reunion of six couples who had approached the Family Court seeking divorce emerged as the biggest highlight of the event. Judicial officers and counsellors interacted extensively with the couples over the past two to three months, encouraging them to reconcile and rebuild their relationships.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Judge BS Jayashree described the Lok Adalat as a “national festival of justice” and expressed hope that the number of reconciled couples would increase in future editions.

“Our wish is that six becomes 12, then 24, and ultimately there should be no divorce cases pending in the Family Court,” she said.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Vijayakumar M Anand Shetty, District Bar Association President L Srinivas, judges, advocates and court officials were present during the programme.

Officials said the success of the Lok Adalat demonstrated the effectiveness of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in reducing the burden on courts while promoting reconciliation and speedy justice.