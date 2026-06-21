Telangana: Rs 45 cr returned to cyber fraud victims in Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: As many as 6,303 cyber fraud victims received refunds totalling Rs 45.21 crore during the National Lok Adalat held across Telangana on Sunday, June 21.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau(TGCSB) refunded Rs 6.83 crore to 77 victims, while Malkajgiri Police secured Rs 4.04 crore for 779 victims.

The highest returns were registered from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with Rs 21.91 crore to 2,232 victims.

Hyderabad police recovered Rs 3.22 crore for 755 victims, followed by the Sangareddy Police, which recovered Rs 1.69 crore for 167 victims.

Rs 445 crore refunded since inception

TGCSB said that since its inception in 2014, Rs 445 crore has been refunded to 59,953 cybercrime victims through Lok Adalats.

The recovery of money was made possible through quick registration of complaints, coordination with banks and payment gateways, judicial support and efficient use of the Lok Adalat.

Telangana has witnessed improvement in the recovery of lost amounts over the years. In 2023, Rs 8.36 crore was recovered, which increased to Rs 183.9 crore the following year and Rs 182.9 crore in 2025. From January to June 2026 alone, authorities have refunded Rs 70.07 crore.

As per the TGCSB, the Lok Adalat-based system has matured into a robust and institutionalised mechanism which ensures speedy financial relief to victims of UPI frauds, investment scams, impersonation frauds and other cybercrimes.

The framework enables seamless coordination among law enforcement agencies, banks, payment service providers and the judiciary, helping victims recover their money faster.

Golden hour crucial

TGCSB urged the public to act fast and file complaints in the golden hour, i e the within the first hour of being duped.

Citizens were advised not to share OTPs, PINs, passwords or banking details with unknown persons and to verify customer care numbers only through official websites.

TGCSB also cautioned people against clicking suspicious links received through SMS, emails, WhatsApp or social media platforms.

Officials stressed that victims should immediately dial the 1930 cyber helpline or lodge complaints on the website , as prompt reporting increases the chances of freezing fraudulent transactions and recovering the stolen money.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, IPS, said the bureau remains committed to strengthening victim-centric recovery systems and leveraging technology-driven governance and institutional collaboration to make Telangana a cyber-safe State.