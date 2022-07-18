Six killed in another road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: Six persons were killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Monday.

This was the third road accident in Telangana on Monday.

Earlier, three persons were killed and four injured in two separate incidents on National Highway 44 in Nizamabad district.

The latest such incident occurred when an autorickshaw came under the wheels of a container truck.

Also Read Three killed in two separate road accidents in Telangana

Police said the accident took place on national highway 161 near Mainur village of Madnur mandal (block) of Kamareddy district.

The autorickshaw which was coming in the wrong route from Mainur towards Bichkonda came under the container truck which was on its way to Gujarat from Hyderabad.

Six persons travelling in the autorickshaw died on the spot. The truck driver and cleaner were injured.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Three dead in two separate road accidents

Three persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Monday.

A container rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway 44 near Kisan Nagar in Balkonda mandal of the district.

Police said the truck driver who was changing the tyre and container driver died on the spot while another person was critically injured. He was shifted to a hospital in Nirmal town.

The deceased were from Nagaland and Haryana. Police shifted the bodies for autopsy. A police officer said they registered a case and took up the investigation.