Smartphone sales go 60% up in Hyderabad during festive season 

Hyderabad: The city residents are rapidly upgrading to 5G, resulting in double-digit sales growth for companies for the first time. There’s been a change in consumer buying behaviour — with focused promotions, festival season on with e-commerce websites offering no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers that have fuelled this uptrend.

According to the reports revealed at Amazon Experience Arena, an event organised at the Indian Institute of Technology on Thursday. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2023 saw an increase of over 60% in the 5G smartphones segment.

The report revealed that the iPhone 13, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, and Redmi 12 5G are the bestselling smartphones in Hyderabad.

The premium segment priced above Rs. 30K also saw a growth of 65%, indicating Telangana as one of the top customer base regions in the country.

TV sales up

According to the reports, Telangana has seen a twofold increase in TV sales over the same period. It states that Sony, Samsung, and LG are the most preferred TV brands in the Telangana region.

Amazon India data for Q3 2023 places Telangana as the fastest-growing market, ranking number one, and Hyderabad among the top three cities for television across the country.