Smriti Irani slams Telangana CM Revanth over Pulwama remarks

Amethi: Coming hard on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his remark on the Pulwama attack, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, said that only a Congress leader can question the valour of the Army.

“Only a Congress leader can question the valour of the Army. What can you expect from Congress, which can give a ticket to such a person who dreams of disintegrating India. We cannot expect to hear about the tale of India’s bravery from them. The Telangana CM should worry about his chair. He is just an ATM for the Gandhi family. The Gandhi family will soon make a new ATM in Telangana,” Irani said.

Revanth Reddy on Friday asked questions from the government over the February 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to reap “political benefits” from the Pulwama incident after the Indian Air Force carried out air strikes at terror camps in Pakistan. He also raised questions over the air strikes.

Further, continuing her attacks on Congress, Smriti Irani said, “Congress talked about counting the wealth of the people. Congress showed the way to take away half of the property of the citizens. Congress speaks of reversing the decision on the Ram Temple. All of these issues are national issues and not just the PM but every citizen has the right to have an opinion on them. If Mallikarjun Kharge thinks that aware voters and citizens should not take an interest in national politics, then maybe he thinks that everyone has thoughts like Rahul Gandhi.”

Speaking on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Amethi MP said Kejriwal is going back to jail before the declaration of the Lok Sabha results on June 4.

“My analysis is that Arvind Kejriwal is going back to jail before that (June 4). The one who is out on bail in the liquor scam case should worry about how his life is going to be in life imprisonment,” she said.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1.

Irani also mentioned that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be holding a public meeting in Amethi on Sunday.

“In Gauriganj, Amethi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will address people. The people are excited to form the Modi government again. Tomorrow (May 12), we will hear from him (CM Adityanath) about how he will contribute to the development of Amethi in the next five years,” Irani added.

Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.