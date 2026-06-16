Solapur man rescues five after pilgrims’ van falls into well

In an extraordinary act of courage, a young man from Maharashtra’s Solapur district rescued five people after a pickup van carrying pilgrims lost control and plunged into an open roadside well near Tandalwadi village, close to Pandharpur, on Monday.

The tragic accident occurred when the vehicle, carrying several devotees, veered off the road and fell into the well. Hearing cries for help and witnessing the horrifying scene, local resident Irfan Mujawar, who was passing by on his motorcycle, rushed to the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, Irfan noticed a child floating upside down in the water and immediately jumped into the well without a second thought. Braving the deep water and risking his own life, he managed to pull the child to safety and cleared water from the child’s lungs before continuing the rescue operation.

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Despite the challenging conditions, Irfan successfully rescued five people, including two children, a woman, and two men. His quick response and determination helped save precious lives before emergency teams arrived at the scene.

However, the accident claimed the lives of eight pilgrims, casting a shadow over the heroic rescue effort. Rescue teams and local authorities later recovered the victims and launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

Residents and officials have hailed Irfan Mujawar’s bravery, describing his actions as an example of selfless courage and humanity. Many have called for official recognition of his heroic efforts, which prevented an even greater loss of life.