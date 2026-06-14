Somaliland President makes 1st visit to Israel after recognition

Tel Aviv: Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, popularly known as Abdirahman Irro, arrived in Israel on Sunday, June 14, for his first visit to the country since it formally recognised Somaliland in December 2025.

The visit marks a significant milestone in relations between Israel and the self-declared republic, which has sought international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

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Herzog welcomes Irro

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Irro, describing the trip as a historic moment in the growing partnership between the two sides.

“Welcome to Israel, President Irro of Somaliland. This historic visit symbolises the great potential of the new partnership between our two nations,” Herzog wrote on X.

According to Somaliland’s presidency, Irro was received with full state honours before holding talks with Herzog aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Welcome to Israel, President Irro @Abdirahmanirro of Somaliland.



This historic visit symbolizes the great potential of the new partnership between our two nations.



Ku soo dhawow Israel! pic.twitter.com/DcrhsyedjO — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) June 14, 2026

Somaliland hails historic visit

In a post on X, Irro said the visit represented a historic moment for Somaliland and the beginning of a new chapter in its relations with Israel.

“For thirty-five years, the people of Somaliland have built a peaceful, democratic and resilient nation. We asked the world: Do you see us? Israel answered first,” he wrote.

Irro said he carried the hopes and aspirations of Somaliland’s people and pledged to pursue opportunities that serve the interests of the territory and its citizens.

Bismillahi Rahmani Rahiim;



I have arrived in Israel as the first President of the Republic of Somaliland to undertake a State Visit, and I am honoured by the warm welcome extended by my friend, President @Isaac_Herzog



For thirty-five years, the people of Somaliland have built… pic.twitter.com/oSSKVAcVYH — Cabdiraxmaan Cirro (@Abdirahmanirro) June 14, 2026

Speaking at a reception during the visit, Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan Abdullahi highlighted its significance.

“This is the first visit by the President of the Republic of Somaliland to another country, and we are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such honour,” he said.

“The ceremony and hospitality extended to our delegation reflect not only diplomatic protocol but also a genuine gesture of respect.”

🔴 Somaliland President: 'Today I stand here to express appreciation of 6 million Somaliland Muslims who thank the government of Israel' pic.twitter.com/9Xh9xgMdZY — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 14, 2026

Growing Israel-Somaliland ties

Relations between Israel and Somaliland have expanded rapidly since Israel formally recognised the territory on December 26, 2025. In April, Israel appointed senior diplomat Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland, further strengthening diplomatic ties.

Somaliland, located in the Horn of Africa, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated as a self-governing territory ever since, though it remains largely unrecognised by the international community.