Somaliland President makes 1st visit to Israel after recognition

Tel Aviv: Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, popularly known as Abdirahman Irro, arrived in Israel on Sunday, June 14, for his first visit to the country since it formally recognised Somaliland in December 2025.
The visit marks a significant milestone in relations between Israel and the self-declared republic, which has sought international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.
Herzog welcomes Irro
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed Irro, describing the trip as a historic moment in the growing partnership between the two sides.
“Welcome to Israel, President Irro of Somaliland. This historic visit symbolises the great potential of the new partnership between our two nations,” Herzog wrote on X.
According to Somaliland’s presidency, Irro was received with full state honours before holding talks with Herzog aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Somaliland hails historic visit
In a post on X, Irro said the visit represented a historic moment for Somaliland and the beginning of a new chapter in its relations with Israel.
“For thirty-five years, the people of Somaliland have built a peaceful, democratic and resilient nation. We asked the world: Do you see us? Israel answered first,” he wrote.
Irro said he carried the hopes and aspirations of Somaliland’s people and pledged to pursue opportunities that serve the interests of the territory and its citizens.
Speaking at a reception during the visit, Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan Abdullahi highlighted its significance.
“This is the first visit by the President of the Republic of Somaliland to another country, and we are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such honour,” he said.
“The ceremony and hospitality extended to our delegation reflect not only diplomatic protocol but also a genuine gesture of respect.”
Growing Israel-Somaliland ties
Relations between Israel and Somaliland have expanded rapidly since Israel formally recognised the territory on December 26, 2025. In April, Israel appointed senior diplomat Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland, further strengthening diplomatic ties.
Somaliland, located in the Horn of Africa, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has operated as a self-governing territory ever since, though it remains largely unrecognised by the international community.