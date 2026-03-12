Some ships allowed to pass Hormuz, PM Modi speaks to Iran’s President

Thirteen days after Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israel airstrike in Tehran, his second-born son, Mojtaba Khamenei, took over as Iran’s new Supreme Leader. In his first address to the nation, the 56-year-old vowed to avenge those killed in the ongoing war, including in a strike on the elementary girls’ school, which took away 176 lives.

When Ali Khamenei took over from the late Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, he did not immediately make a public speech in person; instead waiting until after a 40-day mourning period.

However, Mojtaba Khamenei finds himself and the Iranian government he leads in perhaps its most-desperate fight since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s first statement to Iran

“Iran would obtain compensation from its enemy. I assure everyone that we will not abandon seeking revenge for the blood of your martyrs,” he said, referring to the United States and Israel. If it refuses, Iran will take from its assets.

His statement was read on state television by a news anchor. Khamenei did not appear on camera, and an Israeli assessment indicates he was wounded in the war’s opening salvo.

“I had the honour of visiting his body after his martyrdom; what I saw was a mountain of firmness, and I was told that the fist of his healthy hand was clenched,” he said, “The difficulty of assuming the leadership after such a person… bridging this gap is only possible with the help of the Divine Truth and your assistance, the people.”

Soon after, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei opened his X account, as @Rahbarenghelab_, which in Persian means “Leader of the Revolution.”

The account follows just one other account – that of his late father and former supreme leader.

Civilian toll rises

The conflict has caused significant casualties across the region.

Iran: At least 1,348 killed and more than 12,000 injured

Israel: 14 killed

Lebanon: 687 killed, including 98 children and more than 1,774 wounded

United States: Seven service members killed

Kuwait: six deaths

UAE: Six deaths

Saudi Arabia: Two civilians killed

Bahrain: Two deaths

Oman: One mariner killed

Iraq: 26 deaths

Modi speaks to Iran’s President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and expressed deep concern over the rise in loss of civilian lives as well as escalating geopolitical tensions.

Modi stressed that the safety of Indian nationals is paramount and appealed for a space of dialogue and diplomacy. “The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

Ships from some countries allowed to cross Strait of Hormuz: Iran

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to some countries.

“Some countries have already talked to us about passing the strait, and we have cooperated with them,” he said during an interview with the AFP News Agency.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical water corridor through which over 20 per cent of the world’s crude oil passes. Ever since the war began and Iranian attacks and threats against vessels, oil transport has dropped to less than 10 per cent.

“As far as Iran is concerned, we feel that those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

Maritime body calls emergency talks on Strait of Hormuz

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) will hold a session between March 18 and March 19 to discuss growing threats to shipping in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in London after six of the organisation’s 40 member states, United Kingdom, Egypt, France, Morocco, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), requested urgent talks.

Kuwait detects five missiles, seven drones in the past 24 hours

Kuwait’s Defence Ministry released a statement saying its defence forces, in the last 24 hours, detected five ballistic missiles, four of which were intercepted aone fell outside a “threat area.”

Its air defences detected seven drones, of which five were destroyed while one hit a residential building and another targeted Kuwait International Airport. “There were minor injuries and material damage,” the statement read.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.



تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.



يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.

UAE extends expired visas

The United Arab Emirates announced whose residence permit expired since February 28 will be allowed to renew their long term visas till March 31.

"الهوية والجنسية" تتيح للمقيمين المنتهية إقامتهم بالخارج دخول الدولة دون تأشيرة جديدة اعتبارًا من 28 فبراير وحتى 31 مارس 2026

50 charter flights for citizens: US State Department

United States has arranged 50 charter flights from the Middle East for its citizens, Al Jazeera quoted a State Department official. “By the end of today (March 12), we’ll have completed approximately four dozen flights and safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East on those flights,” the official said.

You are welcome, but not necessary: Trump on Iran’s FIFA World Cup participation

A day after Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said that Iran would not participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, US President Donald Trump said he would welcome the team though he “suggested” it might not be appropriate for them to attend due to safety concerns

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Trump will be very sorry, says National Security Council chief

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, sent out a strong message to President Donald Trump, saying, “will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation.”

Italy to withdraw all troops in Iraq

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told reporters that it will temporarily withdraw all personnel from a military base in Iraqi Kurdistan, which came under a drone attack.

On Thursday, two oil tankers were attacked off the coast of Iraq, killing at least one crew member. In a separate incident, a cargo ship caught fire after being struck by shrapnel.

Gulf banks announce shutdown

Several Gulf banks announced the temporary closure of their branches at least until the end of the week, citing the safety of their employees.

HSBC in Doha said it would suspend operations, while Citibank and Standard Chartered announced the temporary closure of offices in the United Arab Emirates.

The move follows an attack on a public financial institution in Iran, which Tehran has attributed to the United States or Israel. Iranian authorities have since warned they may target financial or economic institutions linked to the two countries.