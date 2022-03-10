Sonia Gandhi to call CWC meet soon to introspect on election loss

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has decided to call a meeting of the Congress Working Committee to analyze the results of the assembly elections, party spokesperson RS Surjewala told news agency ANI. This comes after Congress’ dismal performance in the Assembly elections in five states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he “humbly” accepted people’s verdict,”

“Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet.

Congressman and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat also accepted the defeat. He tweeted, “Our efforts were a little less to win over the public of Uttarakhand. We were sure that people will vote for a change, there must’ve been a shortage in our efforts, I accept it & take responsibility for the defeat.”

The incumbent Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi admitted defeat after a humiliating setback in the state elections. Charanjit Channi took to Twitter to say that he has ‘humbly accepted’ the people’s mandate.

He further congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and elected CM to face Bhagwant Mann hoping that they deliver on the expectations of people.

India’s oldest party at the lowest point

The Congress suffered yet another round of electoral setbacks today, confirming that the country’s oldest political party is at its lowest point since independence.

The Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today and failed to make a comeback in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, where the BJP secured comfortable leads despite exit poll projections of tight races.

The Congress came in fourth place in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is on track for a landslide victory.

The Congress’ aspirations in Goa were dashed early on when the BJP expanded its advantage, despite exit poll projections of a close battle.