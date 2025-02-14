Speeding granite truck overturns in Telangana leaving 2 dead, injuring 8

Hyderabad: A speeding truck carrying granites lost its control and overturned in Telangana’s Khammam district on Friday, February 14, killing two labourers on the spot and severely injuring eight others.

The accident occurred near Mudigonda on the Khammam-Kodad National Highway (NH-365A) when the minitruck, carrying polished granite slabs from Guvvalagudem village reportedly broke a wheel bolt, causing it to overturn. The granite slabs fell over the labourers travelling in the truck causing severe bleeding injuries.

The deceased labourers were identified as Veeranna, 35, and Hussain, 28, both residents of Khanapuram Haveli of Khammam district. The injured labourers were rushed to Government Medical College Khammam for medical care.

Hyderabad pilgrim on way to Prayagraj dies in accident

A pilgrim from Hyderabad died and five others were in an accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on February 13 while going to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind. According to the police, the accident occurred when the pilgrims tried to overtake the truck in Chittapur village.

The victim was identified as Sampat Rana and the injured were identified as P Ramesh, Sai Vishal, Chandrashekhar Chari, V Srinivas and Rajinikanth. They are residents of Chintal in Hyderabad.