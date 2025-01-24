SpiceJet announces direct flights from Hyderabad to Mahakumbh

Hyderabad: SpiceJet has announced direct flights from Hyderabad to Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from Hyderabad, SpiceJet has also announced direct flights from Chennai and Guwahati. The carrier also plans to expand daily flights to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru by adding more flights from these major cities.

The special flights from Hyderabad and Chennai will operate from February 1 to 27, while services from Guwahati will run from February 11 to 28.

Also Read Hyderabad: Three held over child sexual abuse material

“With direct flights from Hyderabad, Chennai, and Guwahati, and enhanced frequencies from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, we aim to make travel convenient and accessible for devotees across the country,” said a press release.

All flights are conveniently timed to ensure the best travel experience for pilgrims. Bookings for these special flights are now open on the SpiceJet website, the SpiceJet mobile app, and through online travel portals and agents.