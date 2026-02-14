Mumbai: Splitsvilla 16 – Pyaar Ya Paisa, the new season of the popular reality series MTV Splitsvilla, is currently one of the most-watched shows in India. Shot in Mahabalipuram, the season is hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, with Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma joining as the show’s “Mischief Makers.” The show premiered on January 9, 2026, on MTV India and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.
The premiere episode of Splitsvilla 16 featured 32 contestants who entered the villa in search of love, money, or both. Adding a unique twist, the contestants were divided into two groups the Paisa Villa and the Pyaar Villa reflecting the season’s theme of choosing between love and wealth.
Splitsvilla 16 contestants list
Pyaar Villa
|Female Contestants
|Male Contestants
|1. Akanksha Choudhary
|9. Chakshdeep Singh
|2. Anjali Schmuck
|10. Yogesh Rawat
|3. Diksha Pawar
|11. Anuj Sharma
|4. Anisha Shinde
|12. Sorab Bedi
|5. Sadhaaf Shankar
|13. Tayne De Villiers
|6. Soundharya Yuvaraj
|14. Harshit Gururani
|7. Suzzane
|15. Ayush Sharma
|8. Khan Simran
|16. Himanshu Arora
Paisa Villa
|Female Contestants
|Male Contestants
|17. Anuska Ghosh
|25. Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)
|18. Zalak Gohil
|26. Ayush Jamwal
|19. Niharika Tiwari
|27. Deeptanshu Saini
|20. Khushi Rawal
|28. Gauresh Gujral
|21. Keona Walke
|29. Aarav Chugh
|22. Preet Singh
|30. Mohit Magotra
|23. Kaira Anu
|31. Ron Kariappa
|24. Asmita Adhikari
|32. Vishu Bajaj
Khushi Rawal eliminated
So far, several contestants have been eliminated from the competition. Khushi Rawal is the latest participant to exit the show.
Other eliminated contestants include —
- Aarav Chugh
- Ayesh Jamwal
- Anuj Sharma
- Simran Khan
- Diksha Pawar
- Anushka Ghosh
Splitsvilla 16 airs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and streams on JioHotstar. Fans can stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates, eliminations and surprises as the journey in the Paisa and Pyaar Villas continues.