Mumbai: Splitsvilla 16 – Pyaar Ya Paisa, the new season of the popular reality series MTV Splitsvilla, is currently one of the most-watched shows in India. Shot in Mahabalipuram, the season is hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, with Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma joining as the show’s “Mischief Makers.” The show premiered on January 9, 2026, on MTV India and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

The premiere episode of Splitsvilla 16 featured 32 contestants who entered the villa in search of love, money, or both. Adding a unique twist, the contestants were divided into two groups the Paisa Villa and the Pyaar Villa reflecting the season’s theme of choosing between love and wealth.

Splitsvilla 16 contestants list

Pyaar Villa

Female Contestants Male Contestants 1. Akanksha Choudhary 9. Chakshdeep Singh 2. Anjali Schmuck 10. Yogesh Rawat 3. Diksha Pawar 11. Anuj Sharma 4. Anisha Shinde 12. Sorab Bedi 5. Sadhaaf Shankar 13. Tayne De Villiers 6. Soundharya Yuvaraj 14. Harshit Gururani 7. Suzzane 15. Ayush Sharma 8. Khan Simran 16. Himanshu Arora

Paisa Villa

Female Contestants Male Contestants 17. Anuska Ghosh 25. Kushal Tanwar (Gullu) 18. Zalak Gohil 26. Ayush Jamwal 19. Niharika Tiwari 27. Deeptanshu Saini 20. Khushi Rawal 28. Gauresh Gujral 21. Keona Walke 29. Aarav Chugh 22. Preet Singh 30. Mohit Magotra 23. Kaira Anu 31. Ron Kariappa 24. Asmita Adhikari 32. Vishu Bajaj

Khushi Rawal eliminated

So far, several contestants have been eliminated from the competition. Khushi Rawal is the latest participant to exit the show.

The image shows a scene from MTV Splitsvilla 16 with contestants on stage, highlighting the latest episode where 7 contestants were evicted.

Other eliminated contestants include —

Aarav Chugh

Ayesh Jamwal

Anuj Sharma

Simran Khan

Diksha Pawar

Anushka Ghosh

Splitsvilla 16 airs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and streams on JioHotstar. Fans can stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates, eliminations and surprises as the journey in the Paisa and Pyaar Villas continues.