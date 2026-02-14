Splitsvilla 16 update: 32 contestants joined; 7 evicted so far

Splitsvilla 16 airs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and streams on JioHotstar

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th February 2026 5:41 pm IST
Splitsvilla 16 premiered on January 9, 2026
Splitsvilla 16 premiered on January 9, 2026 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Splitsvilla 16 – Pyaar Ya Paisa, the new season of the popular reality series MTV Splitsvilla, is currently one of the most-watched shows in India. Shot in Mahabalipuram, the season is hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, with Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma joining as the show’s “Mischief Makers.” The show premiered on January 9, 2026, on MTV India and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.

The premiere episode of Splitsvilla 16 featured 32 contestants who entered the villa in search of love, money, or both. Adding a unique twist, the contestants were divided into two groups the Paisa Villa and the Pyaar Villa reflecting the season’s theme of choosing between love and wealth.

Splitsvilla 16 contestants list

Pyaar Villa

Female Contestants Male Contestants
1. Akanksha Choudhary9. Chakshdeep Singh
2. Anjali Schmuck10. Yogesh Rawat
3. Diksha Pawar11. Anuj Sharma
4. Anisha Shinde12. Sorab Bedi
5. Sadhaaf Shankar13. Tayne De Villiers
6. Soundharya Yuvaraj14. Harshit Gururani
7. Suzzane15. Ayush Sharma
8. Khan Simran16. Himanshu Arora

Paisa Villa

Female Contestants Male Contestants
17. Anuska Ghosh25. Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)
18. Zalak Gohil26. Ayush Jamwal
19. Niharika Tiwari27. Deeptanshu Saini
20. Khushi Rawal28. Gauresh Gujral
21. Keona Walke29. Aarav Chugh
22. Preet Singh30. Mohit Magotra
23. Kaira Anu31. Ron Kariappa
24. Asmita Adhikari32. Vishu Bajaj

Khushi Rawal eliminated

So far, several contestants have been eliminated from the competition. Khushi Rawal is the latest participant to exit the show.

MTV Splitsvilla 16: Contestants and Evictions Overview.
The image shows a scene from MTV Splitsvilla 16 with contestants on stage, highlighting the latest episode where 7 contestants were evicted.

Other eliminated contestants include —

  • Aarav Chugh
  • Ayesh Jamwal
  • Anuj Sharma
  • Simran Khan
  • Diksha Pawar
  • Anushka Ghosh

Splitsvilla 16 airs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India and streams on JioHotstar. Fans can stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates, eliminations and surprises as the journey in the Paisa and Pyaar Villas continues.

