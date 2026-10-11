Spread light of hope at Mysuru Dasara: Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji

Mysuru: Koppal Gavi Math’s Sri Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Mahaswamiji described Mysuru as the cultural heart of Karnataka and called upon people to uphold the values of love, knowledge, discipline and service while inaugurating the 416th Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Praising the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage, the seer said Mysuru represented Karnataka’s collective identity and was known for its cleanliness, discipline and educational traditions. His address drew attention for its humility and emphasis on the contributions of historical rulers, spiritual leaders and ordinary people to the state’s development.

“I am not a great personality who deserves to inaugurate Dasara. I have come to pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari that the lamp of prayer lit by the great scholars who inaugurated the festival earlier should never go out,” he said.

Describing himself as a humble mendicant, he said he had come to offer prayers for Karnataka’s peace and prosperity rather than claim credit for inaugurating the festival.

Tracing the historical significance of Dasara, the seer referred to the association of the celebrations with Kumararama of Koppal. He said the festival’s journey from the Tungabhadra region to the Cauvery basin reflected its transformation from a celebration associated with kings into a festival belonging to people everywhere.

He also recalled the contributions of the Mysuru royal family, stating that the history of Karnataka could not be separated from the role played by its rulers. According to him, the Mysuru kings contributed to building a model state and earned the affection of people by serving them.

The seer paid tribute to Siddaganga Math’s Shivakumara Swamiji, recalling how he supported and educated thousands of poor children while relying on donations and alms. He described such spiritual leaders as living examples of service and compassion.

Highlighting Karnataka’s literary heritage, he said folk literature emerged from the lives and experiences of ordinary people. He described it as a tradition shaped by mothers, families and communities rather than created exclusively in royal palaces.

He said Karnataka had been built through the hard work of farmers, labourers, the sacrifices of those who fought for the country and the spiritual efforts of poets and saints. Calling it a land that responded to love with love, he stressed that its progress was the result of collective effort.

Concluding his address, Gavisiddheshwara Swamiji urged people not to fight darkness but to light a lamp that would make it disappear. He said the simple message should guide people in their daily lives and help create a more peaceful and compassionate society.