SP’s surprise Diwali inspection leaves Bagpath police scrambling

Upon knowing it was SP saab, officers sprang up from their chairs and ran towards him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2025 11:53 am IST
Baghpat SP conducts surprise check
Baghpat SP conducts surprise check

It was a normal day for Bagpath police officers. Inspectors, sub-inspectors, and contables sat on their chairs, chatting and going about the day. Suddenly, a biker zoomed into the station premises, leaving many confused.

The confusion soon turned into shock when the helmet and Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar R emerged, who, in plain clothes, was conducting a surprise check.

Upon knowing it was SP saab, Inspector Rana immediately saluted while other officers sprang up from their chairs and ran towards him. “Is barrier pe koi nahi hai, barrier khul gaya hai tumhara,” the SP instructs one of them, and soon the task is followed.

Memory Khan Seminar

Pointing out the negligence and no police officers stationed at the market during the festive season, he thundered, “No officer is stationed in the market. It’s Diwali time.”

The video has gone instantly viral on social media platforms, with many commending the Superintendent of Police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th October 2025 11:53 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button