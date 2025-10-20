SP’s surprise Diwali inspection leaves Bagpath police scrambling

It was a normal day for Bagpath police officers. Inspectors, sub-inspectors, and contables sat on their chairs, chatting and going about the day. Suddenly, a biker zoomed into the station premises, leaving many confused.

The confusion soon turned into shock when the helmet and Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar R emerged, who, in plain clothes, was conducting a surprise check.

Upon knowing it was SP saab, Inspector Rana immediately saluted while other officers sprang up from their chairs and ran towards him. “Is barrier pe koi nahi hai, barrier khul gaya hai tumhara,” the SP instructs one of them, and soon the task is followed.

Pointing out the negligence and no police officers stationed at the market during the festive season, he thundered, “No officer is stationed in the market. It’s Diwali time.”

The video has gone instantly viral on social media platforms, with many commending the Superintendent of Police.