Spurt in viral diseases, private hospitals fleecing patients

Hyderabad: With the spurt in viral diseases private hospitals are making hay in the name of administering platelets to Dengue patients.

In response to a stream of complaints, Health Director Dr G Shrinivas Rao released a WhatsApp number 9154170960 for the public to report their grievances.

There are reports of private and corporate hospitals arbitrarily fleecing patients by charging lakhs of rupees as treatment bills.

It’s common for viral diseases to spread with the onset of monsoon season. In case of dengue, the number of platelets can decrease in patients. Thus, there are reports that some hospitals are wrongly showing a decrease in platelets in their reports and charging Rs. 50,000 to  Rs.2 lakh for administering platelets.

There is an increase in dengue, malaria and typhoid cases across the state.  As per a report released by the health department a total of 1184 dengue cases were registered across the state.  Hyderabad tops with 516 cases followed by Peddapalli, Karimnagar and Adilabad where hundreds of dengue cases were reported.  

The cases of overcharging patients are being reported when they are visiting private hospitals for treatment.

