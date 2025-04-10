SRH vs PK: Traffic advisory for IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on April 12.

Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and public safety.

The following diversions will be imposed in anticipation of heavy traffic of the match on the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home ground.

Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda traffic towards Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad

Diversion Point: Opposite Toyota Showroom – HMDA Bhaghyath Road

Suggested Route: HMDA Bhaghyath Layout – Nagole LB Nagar to Nagole, Uppal

Diversion Point: Under Nagole Metro Station U-turn

Suggested Route: Nagole Metro Station – HMDA Layout – Boduppal – Chengicherla X Road Tarnaka traffic towards Uppal

Diversion Point: Habsiguda X Road

Suggested Route: Towards Nacharam – IOCL Cherlapally Ramanthapur to Uppal

Diversion Point: Street No 8

Suggested Route: Street No 8 – Habsiguda – Metro Pillar 972 U-turn – Uppal X Road

Fans and Hyderabad citizens have been advised to plan their travel to and around the stadium accordingly while cooperating with traffic personnel.