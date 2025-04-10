SRH vs PK: Traffic advisory for IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on April 12.
Traffic diversions and restrictions will be in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and public safety.
The following diversions will be imposed in anticipation of heavy traffic of the match on the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s home ground.
- Chengicherla, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda traffic towards Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad
Diversion Point: Opposite Toyota Showroom – HMDA Bhaghyath Road
Suggested Route: HMDA Bhaghyath Layout – Nagole
- LB Nagar to Nagole, Uppal
Diversion Point: Under Nagole Metro Station U-turn
Suggested Route: Nagole Metro Station – HMDA Layout – Boduppal – Chengicherla X Road
- Tarnaka traffic towards Uppal
Diversion Point: Habsiguda X Road
Suggested Route: Towards Nacharam – IOCL Cherlapally
- Ramanthapur to Uppal
Diversion Point: Street No 8
Suggested Route: Street No 8 – Habsiguda – Metro Pillar 972 U-turn – Uppal X Road
Fans and Hyderabad citizens have been advised to plan their travel to and around the stadium accordingly while cooperating with traffic personnel.