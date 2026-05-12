Sri Lanka: 173 Indians among foreigners arrested in latest cyber crime crackdown

Colombo: As many as 173 Indians are among nearly 200 foreigners arrested in Sri Lanka as part of the latest drive in an ongoing crackdown on cybercrime operations, police said on Tuesday, May 12.

A group of 198 foreigners, comprising 173 Indians and 25 Nepalese, were arrested in the southern resort areas of Galle, Hikkaduwa and Midigama late on Monday.

Those arrested, aged between 25 and 35, will be charged with abusing tourist visas by overstaying and finding employment, possessing duty-free imported cigarettes, and engaging in activities covered under cybercrime laws, the police said.

The latest arrests came after last week’s arrest of 250 Chinese nationals for the same offence.

Till May 5, 628 foreigners had been arrested in the island nation since the start of the year for cybercrime operations while temporarily located in the country.

Indians, Chinese, Vietnamese, Myanmar, Philippines and Cambodia nationals are among those arrested.

Officials say such groups are often part of wider international syndicates that target victims abroad using digital platforms and communication systems.

Law enforcement agencies have often suggested that Sri Lanka’s connectivity and visa access likely contributed to making it vulnerable to such activities, with some suspects accused of entering the country on short-term permits.