Sri Lanka issues red warning over strong winds, rough seas

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Department of Meteorology has issued a red warning for fishing boats over strong winds and rough seas in the southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea.

The rough seas are caused by the depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal and will gradually develop into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, the Department of Meteorology was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Due to this, the wind speeds in the above-mentioned sea areas will be between 50 and 60 kmph, the department said.

At times, winds can increase up to 70 kmph in sea areas, it said, adding that heavy showers or thundershowers can be expected in above sea areas.

The department urged all naval and fishing communities not to venture into the above sea areas until further notice.

The department also urged those who are out at aforementioned seas to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.