Sridevi’s ‘3rd daughter’ is in Pakistan, hint? She is TOP actress

Mumbai: Late Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s most loved icons, left an unforgettable legacy that spanned five decades. Beyond acting career, she was also known for being a dotting mother for her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor was born in 1997, marking the beginning of Sridevi’s cherished journey as a mother. Two years later, in 2000, the Kapoor family welcomed their second daughter, Khushi. Both daughters have since become well-known figures in the public eye, following in their mother’s footsteps.

However, fewer people know about the deep bond Sridevi shared with another young woman whom she referred to as her “third child” — Pakistani actress Sajal Aly.

During the promotional tour of Sridevi’s 2017 film Mom, Sridevi openly expressed her affection for Sajal, saying, “Sajal is like my third child. Now, I feel I have one more daughter.” In the movie, Sajal Aly portrayed the role of her daughter. Their bond went beyond the professional stuff as the two grew closer while filming, leading Sridevi to embrace Sajal as part of her extended family. Sridevi often even introduced Sajal to the media as her ‘third daughter’.

More About Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly, a leading star in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, made her debut in 2009 with Nadaaniyaan on Geo TV. Since then, she has been part of numerous hit dramas, including Sinf-e-Aahan, Ishq-e-Laa, Yeh Dil Mera, Yaqeen Ka Safar, and Kuch Ankahi. In 2022, she also ventured into international cinema with her role in What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

Tragically, Sridevi passed away in 2018 while attending a family wedding in Dubai. The news shocked the world, and Sajal Aly was among those deeply affected by her untimely demise. Having lost her own mother to cancer in 2017, Sajal was devastated by the loss of Sridevi, who had become like a second mother to her. “I am in a state of shock right now. It feels like losing my mother again,” she had said.

Check out some photos of Sajal Aly here.