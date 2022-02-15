SRK to Katrina: 6 Celebs who hold Guinness World Records

Considered as one of the largest film industries in the world, Bollywood has seen a tremendous progress over the years. So, it is quite normal and also evident that there must be several achievements made by popular personalities from the industry. Holding a place in in ‘Guinness Book Of World Records’ is one among their many accolades.

Let’s have a look at some of the Bollywood stars who have registered their names in the Guinness Book World Record for their unique achivements. Shah Rukh Khan to Kumar Sanu, many film stars hold a special record for various reasons. Scroll down.

Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: With over 80 Bollywood films and 14 Filmfare awards, superstar Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. Also known as King Khan of B-town, the superstar made his acting debut with the 1992 film Deewana. He delivered number of blockbusters in his three decades of career. But do you know that SRK also has a place in the Guinness Book of World Records? Yes, you heard that right! The reason is — In 2013, the actor topped the Forbes list of highest-earning Bollywood actors with estimated earnings of Rs 220.5 crore.

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is one of the powerful actress in the country right now. She made an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2013 as the highest-earning Bollywood actress with earning of Rs 63.75 crore, reports Pinkvilla.

Kumar Sanu

Bollywood’s iconic playback singer of 90’s Kumar Sanu is said to have his name in the Guinness records for recording 28 songs in a single day.

Abhishek Bachchan

Jr Bachchan too holds a place in the special book! Not many are aware of this fact, but yes! Reportedly, Abhishek made most public appearances within 12 hours, during the promotions of his movie Delhi-6. He is said to have defeated Will Smith who had also done three press events within two hours in 2004.

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B has been ruling hearts and industry for over 50 years now. He has delivered number of commercially succesful films and has been entertaining his fans with brilliant acting skills. Amitabh Bachchan also holds a Guinness World Record for singing Hanuman Chalisa along with 19 other popular singers.

Asha Bhosle

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle too entered the Guinness World Records for the most single studio recordings in 2011. She has reportedly recorded up to 11,000 solos, duets and chorus-backed songs in over 20 Indian languages since 1947 (at the time of achievement).

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi bagged a Guinness World Records title as she participated, along with several other women participants, in an initiative to set a record for ‘most people painting their fingernails simultaneously’. Reportedly, over 1300 women took part in the competition.