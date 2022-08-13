SS Rajamouli’s jungle-themed restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After breaking all records at the Indian Box Office, ace Tollywood filmmaker SS Rajamouli has embarked on the journey to becoming a successful restaurateur. Like many of his contemporaries, he too seems to have found an interest in the Food & Beverage Industry and has indulged in it by launching his own restaurant in Hyderabad.

Earlier we had reported that a ‘RRR’ themed restaurant by SS Rajamouli is on the cards. The restaurant was supposed to have all the elements of the pre-Independence era. While that did not get realized, he surely came up with an exciting theme for his restaurant.

According to a report in TOI, on August 12, SS Rajamouli launched a first-of-its-kind forest-themed restaurant named ‘Maredumilli’ in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. It surely was a starry affair, as the opening day saw several Tollywood celebrities in attendance.

While the menu hasn’t been disclosed yet, the restaurant will serve its guests thematic dishes and beverages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SS Rajamouli is collaborating with Mahesh Babu for his next pan-India film SSMB 29. His last film RRR starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan is still reigning millions of hearts on several OTT platforms.