Stalin calls upon DMK cadres to be prepared for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, who was re-elected as the DMK President for the second time on Sunday called upon the party cadres to work hard for winning all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 seat in Puducherry in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He called upon the leaders and cadres not to fight among each other as he had come to know of some leaders not speaking to others. Stalin said that there was no bigger treachery than this and called upon the party men to settle differences with immediate effect.

He also called upon the new party office bearers to understand that those who have got postings should not think that they are not above the others. He also called upon those who have not got the postings to work hard for the party.

The Chief Minister also said: “The responsibility that has bestowed upon me frightens me. My situation is like a drum that gets beaten on both sides because I am the DMK President and also the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

He also said that the opposition AIADMK is totally weakened after the passing away of Jayalalithaa and that party is split into four. Stalin said that the AIADMK has fallen by the wayside and that the BJP does not have anything to showcase. He said that both these parties would stoop to any level to discredit the DMK and called upon the party cadres to work tirelessly for the victory of the DMK alliance candidates in the 2024 elections.

He said that the party functionaries must be careful as mobile phones are with everyone and that any small mistake from the party functionaries would be recorded and spread across. He said that cell phones are the third eye and everything except in bedroom and bathroom is a public space.