Stalin interviews potential DMK candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and president of DMK, M.K. Stalin is interviewing potential party ticket aspirants for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The screening commenced at 10 a.m. at the DMK headquarters, ‘Anna Arivalayam‘ and many candidates are meeting the DMK president.

DMK senior leader and party general secretary, S. Duraimurugan is also present at the venue.

According to a senior leader of the DMK, 2,950 applications were received but the Chief Minister is meeting candidates whose applications are screened in after several steps.

Congress and DMK had stitched a coalition on Saturday with the Congress-allocated nine seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry.

The DMK has allocated two seats each to CPI-M, CPI , VCK and one seat to KDMK and MDMK. The DMK will contest for 22 seats and the interview is being held for selecting candidates for these 22 seats.