Starbucks under online attack over pro LGBTQ+ advertisment

Popular American coffee company Starbucks released an advertisement highlighting the acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community on Thursday.

However, it has landed in hot waters with many, on Twitter, condemning the advertisement.

Your name defines who you are – whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us. #ItStartsWithYourName. 💚 pic.twitter.com/DKNGhKZ1Hg — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) May 10, 2023

The advertisement begins with a senior couple sitting in Starbucks waiting for someone. Suddenly the husband calls a man named ‘Arpit’.

His wife looks at her anxious husband and requests him not to get angry.

In the next scene, a woman enters the coffee house and greets the couple. Though the wife hugs the young woman with enthusiasm, the same is not met when she hugs the elderly man. She sits in front of the elderly man, anxious, and thanks him to meet her.

It is at this point revealed the young woman is their child and she is a transwoman.

“Thank you papa for meeting me. I know it’s been years but you still mean the world to me,” the young woman tells her father.

The father smiles, stands up and asks if they want coffee. He goes to the counter to order.

As he comes back to take his seat, he says, “Your habits haven’t changed.”

The scene shifts to the counter lady who calls out, “Three cold coffees for Arpita.”

An emotional Arpita looks at her father who gently tells her, “For me, you are still my child. Only a letter has been added to your name.” The parents smile at the end.

The scene ends with a #ItStartsWithYourName.

However, the advertisement has received negative comments with many disapproving of it and calling it a ‘woke campaign’.

Swathi Bellam, who describes herself as an Orthodonist Nationalist tweeted, “Iam a huge starbucks fan Virtually spend thousands of rupees in their coffee shop every year But still i can’t believe why @StarbucksIndia would launch a woke campaign in the name of advertisement ? Can’t they just market their coffee and service to India Their service is the best in the world Who designs such campaigns to guilt trip people which don’t appeal/apply to even 0.1 % Indians Perhaps I should my allegiance to Thirdwave coffee which has better coffee and equally good service and interiors like #Starbucks”

Iam a huge starbucks fan

Virtually spend thousands of rupees in their coffee shop every year

But still i can’t believe why @StarbucksIndia would launch a woke campaign in the name of advertisement ? Can’t they just market their coffee and service to India

Their service is the… — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) May 11, 2023

JIX5A whose Twitter ID says ‘Proud Follower of Sanatan Dharma’ tweeted, “Never been to a Starbucks never will do because I prefer independent coffee shops that make real coffee would love. I’m one of those that does not consider Starbucks coffee.”

Never been to a Starbucks never will do because I prefer independent coffee shops that make real coffee would love. I’m one of those that does not consider Starbucks coffee — JIX5A (@JIX5A) May 11, 2023

Vikas Pandey, a TEDx speaker tweeted, “Kya natak hai yar ye (What buffoonery is this)”

Kya natak hai yar ye — Vikas Pandey (Sankrityayan) (@MODIfiedVikas) May 11, 2023

Pranjal Chaudhari, who works as a digital communication, tweeted, “Really @StarbucksIndia ? You desperately need to sack the agency who made this video for you.”

Really @StarbucksIndia ? You desperately need to sack the agency who made this video for you. — Pranjal Chaudhari (@PranjalCh23) May 11, 2023

STAR Boy, a journalist tweeted, “Starbucks Coffee is their other product Main product of Starbucks is wokeness Supporting LGBTQ, Trans activism, Same Sex marriage, immigrants is part of corporate philosophy of Starbucks Now they started their woke agenda in India. #BoycottStarbucks“

1/4 pic.twitter.com/XEo8yWL8r4 — STAR Boy (@Starboy2079) May 11, 2023

M Nageswar Rao, a former CBI director tweeted, “Are you @StarbucksIndia in India to do business OR to promote wokeism nonsense? @TataCompanies @RNTata2000 @Starbucks#Boycott_StarBucks.”

This year in March, online matrimony service called Bharat Matrimonial faced severe backlash on social media over their Holi ad that highlighted the issue of domestic violence. Holi coincided with International Women’s Day. The ad’s cation said, “This Women’s Day & Holi, let’s celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It’s important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being – today & forever.”

This Women's Day & Holi, let's celebrate by creating safer and more inclusive spaces for women. It's important to acknowledge the challenges that women face in public spaces and create a society that truly respects their well-being – today & forever.#BharatMatrimony #BeChoosy pic.twitter.com/9bqIXZqaXu — Bharatmatrimony.com (@bharatmatrimony) March 8, 2023

Many criticised Bharat Matrimonial for linking a Hindu festival with domestic violence.

Also Read Twitterati slams Bharat Matrimony over new Holi video ad

In October 2020, jewellery brand Tanishq had to pull down its advertisement promoting inter-faith families. Many Twitteratis flagged ‘love jihad’ and #BoycottTanishq trended.

In November 2020, Tanishq landed into a soup yet again for displaying an advertisement that promoted a pollution-less Deepawali. The advertisement showed the women talk about how they would celebrate Diwali.

BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi lashed out at the jewellery brand saying, “Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam.”