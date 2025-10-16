Students complaint of uncooked rice served at gurukul in Telangana

Hyderabad: Students of a gurukul school in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool on Wednesday, October 15 alleged that they were served uncooked rice with jaggery.

The incident occurred at the girls’ hostel of the gurukul school located in the Kalwakurthy area. Students alleged that there is no cooking staff and that they are preparing their own meals. “We are preparing the food ourselves since there is no cooking staff. We prepared the food last night, too,” said a student.

‘Washrooms not in good condition’

The students also alleged that the washrooms at the hostel are not in a good condition and that the dining hall smells. They alleged that they are forced to have food in open grounds, adding that the quality of food served at the gurukul is not good.

“They are providing Khichdi, Zeera Rice and Sambar daily; that is also not prepared properly. We used to get Upma; however, they stopped providing it,” a student said.

“Even when a dog dies, it is not removed from the classroom. The dormitories aren’t being cleaned. The authorities aren’t letting us raise these issues,” another student added.

She said that the gurukul authorities assured that the dog’s body will be removed by the municipality, but no action has been taken yet.