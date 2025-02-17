Students protest at Andhra university after men spotted in women’s washroom

Tension prevailed at Anantapur Central University located in Bukkarayasamudram Mandal of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, February 16, after unidentified men allegedly entered the girls’ bathroom sparking safety concerns.

The incident occurred at about 9:00 pm. When the students came to know about the individual’s presence, they immediately alerted police and university authorities. However, the response from the other side was reportedly slow. Angered and frustrated with the delay, the students staged a protest and blocked a road outside the university calling for better security measures inside the campus premises.

Finally, after much protesting, a police case was registered and investigations began.

Many students are not happy. Female students allege that this is not the first time strangers have tried to enter their washroom or peeked inside it. Last year in December, a similar incident occurred in the university.

Students say that a lack of action from university authorities questions their safety. They demand increased security patrols, installation of CCTV cameras, and improved campus lighting.

The university authorities have assured the students that concrete measures will be taken to resolve their problems.

The protest continued till midnight as students expressed scepticism over effective action being taken by the police or university in earlier cases.

Last month, students of CMR College of Engineering situated in the Medchal district of Telangana staged a protest alleging that 300 private videos of the girls were recorded by the hostel staff through the ventilators of the bathroom stalls.