‘Such a down to earth person’: Indian expat family meets Dubai ruler in elevator

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expatriate family met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, in an elevator, on Saturday.

Businessman Anas Rahman Junaid was riding the elevator from the 22nd floor of Atlantis The Royal with his wife and two children when the Dubai ruler walked in and left them stunned.

Recounting the experience of seeing the ruler on his birthday and even indulging in a quick conversation with him, followed by a selfie, Anas told Khaleej Times that the ruler was very friendly and left them jumping in excitement after their impromptu meeting.

“What are the odds of meeting @hhshkmohd in an elevator?? Such a down to Earth person. He graciously allowed us to click multiple photographs and had a good chat with Mishel [Junaid’s daughter] as well..(sic),” Junaid wrote on Instagram.

“I attract good vibes,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Saturday, is known for surprising residents and visitors by interacting with them and taking pictures.