Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan to share screen for first time!

Mumbai: After an incredibly successful year in 2023, during which he starred in three movies Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to start shooting for his upcoming project ‘King’ directed by Sujoy Ghosh with his daughter Suhana Khan. Fans are eagerly waiting for each and every update about the movie.

The latest buzz suggests that the antagonist in the movie will be portrayed by none other than Abhishek Bachchan.

This will mark the third collaboration between SRK and Jr. Bachchan. They were seen in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. The media reports have surfaced on social media, suggesting that Abhishek will play the villain opposite SRK in ‘King.’ However, neither the filmmakers nor the actors have officially confirmed this news.

But Big B confirmed it!

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor and father of Abhishek, seems unable to contain his excitement. In his recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he hinted that the rumors about the film and the collaboration between SRK and Abhishek. Retweeting a post, Big B confirmed the news and wrote, “all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!!”

all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!! https://t.co/LI6F7gZ1b0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

King is expected to go on floors by October or November this year. Once the shoot is complete, the makers may release the film in 2025.