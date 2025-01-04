Suicides among Israeli soldiers rise in 2024 amid war on Gaza

The Israeli army recorded a significant rise in suicides among soldiers, at least 21 taking their own lives during 2024 amid the ongoing war of extermination waged by them on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The figure is higher than in 2023, when 17 soldiers were killed in ‘suspected suicides,’ including seven after the outbreak of war, the Anadolu Agency reported.

According to data released by the army, at least 28 soldiers were killed in “suspected suicide” since October 7, 2023.

“Suicides have surpassed diseases and accidents to become the second most common cause of death among Israeli army personnel, after operational duty,” it said.

In an effort to curb the phenomenon, the army has launched a 24/7 helpline to prevent military suicides, which has received over 3,900 calls since October 2023. It has also deployed over 800 reservist mental health officers to assist soldiers.

It also predicts a rise in suicide rates in 2025 due to the unprecedented psychological pressures soldiers are facing.

The army indicated that “since the beginning of the war, 891 Israeli soldiers in regular, permanent and reserve service have been killed, and 5,569 have been injured.”

At least 363 soldiers were killed in 2024, down from 558 in 2023. In 2022, 44 Israeli soldiers were killed.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime, which has been oppressing Palestinians for decades.

Since then, the Israeli attack on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 45,600 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 108,583 others, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.

Israel continues its massacres, disregarding UN Security Council resolutions and International Court of Justice orders to prevent genocide and improve humanitarian situation in Gaza.