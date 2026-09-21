Sunday prayer disrupted over mass conversion claims in Delhi

New Delhi: A routine Sunday Christian religious gathering at Delhi’s Hyatt Centric hotel in Janakpuri on September 20 was interrupted by a group alleging that mass religious conversion of Hindus was taking place at the venue.

Vichitra Veer, West Delhi Deputy Commissioner, dismissed the conversion claims in a statement on X and said it was a “regular Sunday prayer.”

In a widely circulated video on social media, the group of intruders was heard saying, “Yeh yaha pe dharam parivarthan chal raha hai. Hyatt Centric Hotel mein Janakpuri mein Issahion ka dharam parivarthan chal raha hai. (Religious conversion is taking place here. Religious conversion to Christianity is going on at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Janakpuri.)”

Also Read Church property dispute turns violent in Hyderabad’s Khanapur

‘Assaulted for opposing the gathering’

The person recording the incident said the children present in the gathering were “100 per cent Hindu,” while filming minors. He also accused the organisers and attendees of assaulting them.

A routine Sunday Christian religious gathering at Delhi's Hyatt hotel in Janakpuri on September 20 was interrupted by a group alleging that mass religious conversion of Hindus was taking place at the venue.

Delhi DCP West dismissed the conversion claims and said it was a "regular… pic.twitter.com/eP0yMcpyXO — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 21, 2026

“Yaha sau ke sau per cent Hindu hai bacche aur yeh yaha par dharam parivarchan kar rahe hai. Hamne jab inko oppose kiya toh yeh aise badtameezi kar rahe hain. Yaha pe dharam parivarthan chal raha hai. Kuch logon ne virodh kiya to unke saath maar-peet bhi hui hai

(The children here are 100 pc Hindu, yet they are converting them. When we opposed this, they behaved rudely. Religious conversion is going on here. Some people were even beaten up when they opposed it).”

In another video, a man from the same group who reportedly barged into the Sunday prayer meeting displayed “forms” that he claimed were being distributed to convert the “500 Hindus” at the gathering. He said the Christian organisers were luring people with money to convert in masses.

“Inko form bharaye jaa rahe hai inko. Paison ki lalach deke inko conversion karaya ja raha hai. Sab conversion karaya ja raha hai yaha par (They are being made to fill out forms here. People are being lured with money to convert. Mass conversions are taking place here),” he said.

DCP rejects conversion allegations

The forms, however, were prayer request and application forms by the Global Royal Priesthood Church. The ‘prayer request form’ asked for the patron’s specific prayer addressed to the priest, along with their identification details. The ‘Welcome to Priesthood Generation’ form distributed to attendees asked which position they would be interested in working in within the group.

Responding to the video, the DCP said the local Christian community was holding its regular prayers, and an enquiry revealed that no religious conversion was taking place as alleged by the group on social media.

“Members of the local Christian community had gathered at the venue for their regular Sunday prayer. Upon enquiry, no matter related to religious conversion was found,” the DCP’s statement read.

The official added, “The claim regarding conversion of around 500 persons is not true; please don’t believe in rumours.”

The Global Royal Priesthood Church routinely holds prayer meetings at the Hyatt Centric hotel on Sundays, attended by several devotees. A senior pastor of the church posted an invitation for the gathering on Instagram, calling it an “Atonement Sunday Service.”