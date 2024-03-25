Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI gear up for IPL match at Uppal Stadium

The match is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 27.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th March 2024 11:31 am IST
Sunrisers' Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for their second match in the IPL 2024, which will be held at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians lost first match

In their first match in IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by four runs.

During the match played at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, Harshit Rana bowled a brilliant final over to stop a rampaging Heinrich Klassen (63 off 29 balls) as KKR snatched a narrow, thrilling four-run victory against SRH in Match 3 of the IPL 2024.

Yesterday, Gujarat Titans (GT) won a nerve-wracking thriller by six runs to start their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Security for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

Last week, the police also convened a meeting recently to discuss security arrangements.

Uppal Stadium, officially known as the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, is owned and operated by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The stadium, spanning 15 acres of land, boasts a seating capacity of 39,200.

