Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI gear up for IPL match at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for their second match in the IPL 2024, which will be held at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

The match is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 27.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians lost first match

In their first match in IPL 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by four runs.

Also Read List of IPL matches to be played at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

During the match played at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, Harshit Rana bowled a brilliant final over to stop a rampaging Heinrich Klassen (63 off 29 balls) as KKR snatched a narrow, thrilling four-run victory against SRH in Match 3 of the IPL 2024.

Yesterday, Gujarat Titans (GT) won a nerve-wracking thriller by six runs to start their IPL 2024 campaign on a winning note at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Security for IPL match at Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium

Last week, the police also convened a meeting recently to discuss security arrangements.

Uppal Stadium, officially known as the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, is owned and operated by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

Also Read List of players retained, released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2024 auction

The stadium, spanning 15 acres of land, boasts a seating capacity of 39,200.