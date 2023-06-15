Sunstroke in Telangana: Bridegroom dies hours before wedding

In a tragic incident, a bridegroom met an untimely death due to sunstroke in Telangana, hours before his scheduled wedding.

The deceased bridegroom, Gundla Thirupathi, aged 26 years, native of Koutala Mandal, Asifabad, fell victim to sunstroke while preparing for his wedding. On Monday, after distributing wedding invitations, he started experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Suddenly, his condition worsened, and he collapsed.

Soon Thirupathi was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kaghaznagar. Later, when his condition worsened, he was transferred to a hospital in Mancherial. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Thirupathi passed away at 10 pm on Tuesday.

After his death, the wedding, which was scheduled to take place at 2 pm on Wednesday, was canceled.

For the past few days, the Koutala Mandal is experiencing soaring temperatures, with the mercury reaching a maximum of 40-43 degrees Celsius.

Due to heatwave conditions prevailing across Telangana and which will continue for the next few weeks as the monsoon in the state got delayed, more sunstrokes can take place if no precautions are taken.

It is essential for individuals to protect themselves. Though, it is better to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day, typically between 11 am and 4 pm, if going outside is unavoidable, taking precautionary measures is essential.