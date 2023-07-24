Swedish FM voices regret over Quran attack in Stockholm

On Thursday, an Iraqi refugee, who burned copy of Quran last month, stomped on holy book during demonstration

Beirut: The Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom has expressed regret over the recent attack on the Quran in Stockholm, the media reported.

During a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, Billstrom on Sunday expressed Sweden’s regret over the desecration of the Quran and its insult to Islamic beliefs and symbols.

Bou Habib welcomed the position and encouraged Sweden to take additional “practical” steps to reduce feelings of growing hatred and Islamophobia, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, an Iraqi refugee, who burned a copy of the Quran last month, stomped on the holy book during a demonstration in the Swedish capital.

