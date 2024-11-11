Switzerland to join list of countries to implement burqa ban

Switzerland is set to join the list of countries implementing a ban on face coverings, such as the burqa and niqab, with the law officially going into effect on January 1, 2025.

This decision aligns with several other nations that have instituted similar regulations, citing various reasons ranging from national security to social cohesion.

Background of Switzerland’s burqa ban decision

The move to ban the burqa in Switzerland was decided following a nationwide referendum in 2021. Despite facing strong criticism from Muslim organizations and rights advocates, the referendum narrowly passed, with just over 51 percent of voters supporting the ban.

Under the new Swiss law that will join Switzerland to the list of countries that implement burqa ban, violators could face fines of up to 1,000 Swiss Francs. However, the ban will not be absolute; certain exceptions will allow face coverings in specific contexts. These include:

Airplanes and diplomatic premises.

Places of worship and other sacred sites.

Situations where face coverings are necessary due to medical reasons, hazardous conditions, or extreme weather.

Traditional customs and artistic expressions.

Public assemblies or protests.

This nuanced approach attempts to balance the ban with respect for certain cultural, religious, and safety considerations.

Switzerland joins list of countries to implement burqa ban

As of 2024, Switzerland is the latest country to implement a burqa ban, joining a list of 16 other nations that have already enacted similar legislation.

Also Read Hyderabad engineering students win award at HackHarvard

These countries include a mix of European, Asian, and African nations, each with its motivations and specific laws surrounding the burqa ban. The full list of countries where burqas are banned includes:

Tunisia Austria Denmark France Belgium Tajikistan Uzbekistan Bulgaria Cameroon Chad Republic of the Congo Gabon Netherlands China Morocco Sri Lanka

With its inclusion, Switzerland joins these countries in implementing a legal framework to restrict face coverings in public.