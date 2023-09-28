Syrian boxer withdraws from Asian Games over Israeli referee

In solidarity with Palestinians and rejection of normalization with Israel, Syrian boxer Mohammad Mlaiyes has withdrawn from the Asian Games currently being held in China, due to the presence of Israeli referee.

The 19th Asian Games are currently being held in China.

Also Read Gulf residents can soon travel to GCC countries on single visa

Mlaiyes was set to face Bahraini counterpart, Danis Latypov in the preliminary round of the men’s over 92-kilogram division of the continental event. The coach, Mohamed Ghosoun, submitted an objection to the referees committee.

انسحاب لاعب منتخب #سورية للملاكمة محمد مليس من مواجهة منافسه البحريني بالدورة الآسيوية لوجود حكم من الكيان الصهيوني. pic.twitter.com/TNqsyZmze6 — أحمد شمس الدين 🇸🇾 (@AhmadshamsAldi) September 26, 2023

The referees committee refused to respond to the Syrian objection. This prompted Mlaiyes not to get in the ring and then withdraw, after which the referee announced the victory of the Bahraini boxer Laptov.

“Syria, its territories, nation and blood are much more precious than any medal or tournament. It is a country of dignity, pride and resistance against the Israeli occupation,” the boxer told reporters.

كيف اكتشف الملاكم السوري #محمد_مليس وجود حكم إسرائيلي في مواجهته مع اللاعب البحريني؟ وما كانت ردة فعل الجمهور الصيني على انسحابه؟#سوريا #الصين#الألعاب_الآسيوية #AsianGames2023 pic.twitter.com/rhwj4kEI4A — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) September 26, 2023

Mlaiyes decision to withdraw from the fight received expressions of praise and appreciation across social media platforms, where all commentators unanimously rejected normalization with Israel.

Ths is not the first time that athlete have refused to participate in events that include Israel.

In recent years, a growing number of Muslim athletes have withdrawn from international competitions in protest against the illegal regime’s ongoing atrocities against the Palestinian people.