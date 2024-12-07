Syrian rebels capture Daraa, marking 4th city lost in a week; pressure mounting on Assad

In a significant development of the ongoing war in Syria, opposition rebels have captured the southern city of Daraa, marking the fourth city to fall into their hands within a week. This rapid advancement poses a growing threat against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime as the Syrian army and its allies have continued to suffer from bitter setbacks.

The importance of Daraa

Daraa which is 60 km and almost one hour’s drive from the capital Damascus, is often hailed as the ‘”cradle of the revolution” as initial protests against Assad’s regime started there in 2011 after regime forces brutally detained students who had expressed anti-Assad sentiments. The fall of Daraa signifies not only a territorial loss but also a symbolic and tactical blow to Assad’s regime.

The city is statically situated close to the Jordanian border and serves as the capital of a province inhabited by approximately one million people.

Recent rebel advances

The attack led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham began on November 27 resulting in rapid territorial gains across the north and central part of Syria.

In addition to Daraa, the rebel forces seized Aleppo and Hama cities which made Assad’s military situation further worse. Reports indicate that local factions are now in full control over more than 90 per cent of the Daraa province, where the government forces are being forced to pull back. The rebels are now moving towards Homs, another important city that could cut off Damascus from key coastal strongholds.

Casualties and displacement

Increased violence has claimed many lives, with estimates indicating that more than 200 combatants were killed during ongoing clashes. The United Nations has stated that around 370,000 people have been forced out of their homes owing to the turmoil. The figure could rise as fighting ensues.

International reactions and support

As a result of these changes, the Assad regime has sought assistance from different countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq thereby signifying a possibly relieved military backup as the regime’s forces keep on being pushed backwards.

Further, there are also claims that some of the Arab officials are suggesting Assad quit Syria completely due to the intensity of pressures mounting over him.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken with Turkish representatives about the situation in the country, insisting that the conflict must be solved politically in light of the ongoing rebel advance. Turkey has been arming and harbouring opposition seeking to bring down Assad since the onset of the civil war.

The role of external actors

The tendency of the conflict is expanded by external participants’ involvement. Russia and Iran have traditionally supported Assad’s regime but it has shifted its attention to other crises including the Ukraine and Gaza wars.

Hezbollah has also reinforced its fighters in Syria to help Assad in managing to keep important strategic regions such as Homs under his control.

A pivotal moment in the conflict

The seizure of Daraa is a turning point in the Syrian civil war, illustrating changes as rebels are beginning to gather strength in their fight against Assad.

These next few days are going to decide whether the resurgence of the revolt in Syria can culminate in a change of power within this Middle Eastern nation with Homs being the next probable city to be captured. While the world watches these developments, the conflict sites and dynamics are changing with unknown implications for the people and the region.

🇸🇾 Assad regime forces withdraw from Daraa as locals celebrate their departure, marking the city's handover to rebel forces.#Daraa #SyrianRevolution pic.twitter.com/DN0tgmhUmg — Global Whispers (@masum648) December 6, 2024

❗️🇸🇾⚔️🇸🇾 – Syrian opposition rebel forces have captured the border crossing point between Syria and Jordan in Daraa province.



This capture not only symbolizes a symbolic victory for the opposition, but also has important geopolitical implications due to the control over the… pic.twitter.com/ZcQlJ9MWi5 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 6, 2024











