Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana: Plea filed in HC against funds

Hyderabad: The sanctioning of funds for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Telangana has now reached the Telangana high court.

A writ petition has been filed, urging the court to direct the state government to revoke the GO that sanctioned around Rs 2.5 crore for the congregation.

Tablighi Jamaat holding congregation in Telangana from Jan 6

The Tablighi Jamaat is set to conduct the congregation at Zemath Nagar, Parigi Mandal, Vikarabad District, Telangana, from January 6 to 8.

In preparation, the Chief Secretary instructed the Chief Executive Officer of the State Wakf Board to release funds to the Vikarabad District Collector for the event’s arrangements.

Following this directive, the Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department sanctioned Rs 2,45,93,847 for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. This move is now being challenged in the Telangana High Court by MD Afsar Pasha, a resident of Bheemnagar, Gadwal District.

Raja Singh slammed Telangana govt.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal Assembly constituency, Raja Singh, criticized the Telangana government for approving funds for the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

Raja Singh questioned, “Why is Congress embracing an organization banned in several countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia?”

Leveling allegations, he said, “Tablighi Jamaat’s controversial teachings have led to prohibition in these nations.”

Congress government in Telangana allocates a staggering ₹2.45 crores for a Tablighi Jamaat meeting.



Curious why Congress is embracing an organization banned in several countries, including Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia? Tablighi Jamaat's… pic.twitter.com/6YUDkcOwzZ — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) December 21, 2023

Targeting Congress, he added, “The Congress government’s red carpet welcome and consistent support for such extremist ideologies raise questions about the party’s priorities and motives.”