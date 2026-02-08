Talaq without reconciliation invalid, court refuses to dissolve marriage

The court said that any dispute must be referred to arbiters from both families.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2026 10:41 am IST
Another Tollywood actor opens up on getting divorce
Representational photo

A family court has refused to dissolve the marriage of a couple, citing that talaq notices were issued without a reconciliation attempt.

Dismissing the husband’s suit seeking divorce through Talaq-e-Hasan, the court in Mehsana district, Gujarat, said reconciliation is a pre-condition.

Talaq notices sent before approaching court

Earlier, the man sent three talaq notices in 2021 at intervals of six weeks. Later, he approached the court for a decree.

Add as a preferred source on Google

However, the court said that a husband “cannot repudiate the marriage at his sweet will”.

The court said that any dispute must be referred to arbiters from both families. It is a precondition for divorce in both Talaq-e-Ahsan or Talaq-e-Hasan, the court added.

Extramarital relationship alleged

Further, the man alleged that his wife had an extramarital relationship.

MS Admissions 2026-27

In order to support his claim, he submitted call detail records, audio CDs and the testimony of the alleged boyfriend.

However, the court stated that the allegation remains unproven.

After dismissing the man’s suite for talaq, court scheduled the next hearing of the case on March 13.

Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and Talaq-e-Biddat are the three popular forms of talaq in Islam. However, Talaq-e-Biddat (instant triple talaq) is banned in India.

In Talaq-e-Ahsan, a single pronouncement of “talaq” is made by the husband during a period of tuhr (purity, no menstruation). It is followed by a 90-day (or three-cycle) iddat waiting period.

However, the couple can reconcile during the 90-day period.

On the other hand, in Talaq-e-Hasan, the husband can divorce his wife by pronouncing “talaq” once a month for three consecutive months. It also allows the couple to reconcile in 90 days.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th February 2026 10:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button