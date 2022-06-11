Taliban shows interest for training its army in India

The Taliban has shown interest in getting its army trained in India which was confirmed by Taliban defense minister Mullah Yaqub. The statement comes as a step to strengthen their diplomatic ties with India.

However, the Taliban defense minister’s latest statement has received little reaction from India. Speaking to The New Indian Express, an expert on India-Afghanistan relations said that it is too early to speculate things.

“It is a long shot as of now to consider this (Mullah Yaqub’s offer), but things seem to be settling on the ground between New Delhi and Kabul. The recent trip by Indian officials is proof that India is willing to take the next step. We will have to wait and see how things take shape,’’ the expert said.

The Taliban has been prompting India to open its embassy in Kabul. India had suspended its operations in August 2021, following the Taliban invasion of Afghanistan. However, India has local staff still stationed there who provide humanitarian assistance. Afghanistan continues to receive aid in the form of medicines, food, and clothes.