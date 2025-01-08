Talk of Town: Price of Hania Aamir’s Manish Malhotra saree

Islamabad: Pakistani star Hania Aamir isn’t just an actress; she’s a true fashion trendsetter. Her recent bridesmaid look has everyone talking online. Wearing a gorgeous lavender saree by Manish Malhotra, Hania has set a new standard for ethnic fashion. From her elegant outfit to her flawless makeup, she’s inspiring fans everywhere to take style notes.

Hania Amir’s Saree Price

Hania’s saree was a showstopper—a tissue lavender masterpiece with detailed zari embroidery and shimmering beadwork. The borders, highlighted in pink, gold, and silver threads, gave it a royal touch. It is priced at Rs 3.95 lakh.

Hania elevated her look with dazzling diamond accessories. A chic choker necklace, drop earrings, a sleek bracelet, and a statement ring perfectly matched her saree’s golden details. The diamonds added a magical sparkle, ensuring she shined all night.

Hania’s makeup was radiant yet natural. She chose glossy lips, softly blushed cheeks, and a luminous highlighter for a fresh glow. Her kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, and shimmer eyeshadow added just the right amount of drama