Tamannaah, Vijay Varma dating? Here’s their viral video

Reportedly, the two were together in Goa for new year's eve celebrations

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 3rd January 2023 11:00 am IST
Tamannaah and Vijay Varma (Instagram)

Mumbai: Netizens are convinced that Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are dating. Reportedly, the two were together in Goa for new year’s eve celebrations and what has added more fuel to the fire is a recent video that has gone viral.

In the video, the two could be seen cosying up and hugging each other at a popular restaurant in Goa. Although their faces aren’t visible, netizens are sure it’s them after comparing their outfit to pictures posted at the same restaurant earlier.

The video that has now gone viral on the social media platform Reddit has taken people by surprise. The post caption read, “This is it. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma hugging and kissing each other her. I am crying.”

Check it out:

This is it. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma hugging and kissing each other her. I am crying 😭😭😭 from BollyBlindsNGossip

A Reddit user commented on the post, “Honestly such a positive note to start the year. Hope it continues,” while another one wrote, “Now this is a love story I am rooting for. Rooting for you girl- Tamannaah!”

Although the two haven’t spoken about their link-up, on the work front, the two are reportedly working together on ‘Lust Stories 2’.

Tamannaah was last seen in the Netflix film ‘Plan A Plan B’ opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’.

Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in ‘Darlings’ and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh’s next.

