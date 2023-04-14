Tara Sutaria suffering from serious health issue?

Mumbai: Tara Sutara and Aadar Jain, once considered as one of Bollywood‘s most adorable couples, made headlines in January this year when reports of their breakup went viral. It was reported that they had called off their relationship and decided to remain friends. Since then, sightings of them together have been zero, leading to speculation about the status of their relationship.

Their once visible bond has seemingly taken a different turn, leaving fans and media curious about the reasons behind their reported breakup and the current state of their relationship.

And now, a tweet by Umair Sandhu, a film critic and member of Overseas Censor Board claiming that Tara Sutaria is suffering from severe depression post her breakup with Aadar is going viral on Twitter. The tweet reads, “Tara Sutaria is in severe depression after breakup with #AadarJain. She is not attending any Bollywood events. As per insiders, She even tried to eat sleepy pills. She is totally house bound nowadays.”

#TaraSutaria is in severe depression after breakup with #AadarJain. She is not attending any Bollywood events. As per insiders, She even tried to eat sleepy pills 💊. She is totally house bound nowadays. Aadar Jain “ Used ” then broke up with her. pic.twitter.com/BbRYBQWuXD — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 14, 2023

However, it is important to note that this tweet has not been verified for authenticity, and there has been no official confirmation about Tara’s health status.

In 2019, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain garnered a lot of attention when they were spotted at the Bachchan Diwali bash. They posed together for a few paparazzi pics back then, and the pictures had gone viral. They made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020.