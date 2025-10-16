Task force searches Telangana minister’s house after removal of OSD

Hyderabad: A confrontation took place between Telangana Women and Child Welfare minister Konda Surekha’s daughter and task force officials on Wednesday, October 15.

The task force arrived at the minister’s residence following the removal of N Sumanth, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Surekha. The task force had gone to search for the OSD based on tip off that he was hiding at Surekha’s residence.

Sumanth has been accused of threatening companies for money. As the police reportedly tried to enter the premises, a confrontation ensued between them and the minister’s daughter, Konda Sushmitha. A video of Sushmitha confronting the task force officials is circulating on social media. In the video, Sushmitha is heard saying, ” He (Sumanth) is not here, what is your problem?”

Sushmitha further asked for proof regarding the allegations against Sumanth, “What de he do? Show me some evidence, and I will call him.”

Reacting to the situation, Sushmitha accused several senior Congress leaders, including Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, of conspiring against their family.

“CM (Revanth Reddy), Vem Narender Reddy, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have conspired together against our family. Show me the complaint letter that Uttam Kumar Reddy supposedly gave, claiming that a gun was found with Sumanth. If Sumanth really had a gun, then a case should also be filed against Revanth Reddy’s close aide, Rohin Reddy,” said the minister’s daughter.

Further alleging a conspiracy, Sushmita urged authorities to obtain the call records of Revanth Reddy, Rohin Reddy, OSD Sumanth, and the Deccan Cements management, who had accused the officer of extortion, claiming that “everything will become clear.”

Sumanth is alleged to have threatened officials of Deccan Cements in Huzurnagar at gunpoint, demanding money, at the office of Rohin Reddy, a known associate of Revanth Reddy.

The arrest attempt came after the Congress government terminated the services of the official, following a series of serious allegations of misconduct and abuse of authority.