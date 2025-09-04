Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce networth 2025 revealed

Hyderabad: Taylor Swift created a huge buzz on social media when she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. The couple shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The photos of their garden proposal went viral within minutes, with fans, celebrities, and even global leaders reacting to the happy moment.

The Ring and Wedding Plans

Travis Kelce proposed in a beautiful garden, going down on one knee as Taylor looked stunning in a silver dress. What caught everyone’s eye was Taylor’s 13-carat diamond ring, worth about Rs. 5.7 crores ($650,000). While the wedding date has not been announced yet, fans are already excited for what many expect to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth

Taylor Swift, at 35, is the richest female musician in the world with a net worth over Rs. 14,000 crores ($1.6 billion). She made her fortune through her Eras Tour, album sales, and owning her entire music catalog. She also owns properties worth Rs. 1,057.8 crores ($120 million) and a private jet worth Rs. 202 crores ($23 million).

Travis Kelce’s Net Worth

Travis Kelce, also 35, has a net worth of about Rs. 600 crores ($70 million). His earnings come from NFL contracts worth over Rs. 970 crores ($111 million), sponsorships, his hit podcast with brother Jason, and investments in restaurants and sports.

Their Combined Fortune

Together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a combined net worth of Rs. 14,721.55 crores ($1.67 billion). Their engagement is not just about love, but also about two global stars coming together as one of the richest and most powerful celebrity couples in the world.