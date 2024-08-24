Taylor Swift receives special gift from Wembley Stadium after record-recording shows

Washington: Taylor Swift has received a special gift from Wembley Stadium in London to celebrate her record-breaking eight Eras Tour shows at the venue.

On Friday, August 23, the stadium presented Swift with a blue and black guitar. The guitar was placed in front of Wembley’s famous archway and steps, with a message that read, “So Long, Taylor,” a nod to her song “So Long, London.” On the other side of the guitar, the message read, “It’s been a Wembley Love Story,” referencing her 2008 hit song.

Wembley Stadium shared the gift on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, “So long, Taylor. It was enchanting .”

In recognition of becoming the first solo artist to play Wembley Stadium eight times on a single tour, we gifted Taylor Swift her own personalised Wembley Guitar.



So long, Taylor. It was enchanting 💖#LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/FJv3Pfr3sy — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) August 23, 2024

Swift performed at Wembley on June 21, 22, and 23, then returned for five more shows on August 15, 16, 17, 19, and 20.

“The special gift was presented to the singer’s team ahead of her final show on Tuesday, along with a note from the stadium team and personalized plectrums. It has since shipped to Nashville in America, as Swift makes her return home,” the stadium wrote in a message on its website.

“We were absolutely delighted to host eight of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium,” a stadium spokesperson said, per the release.

The spokesperson also praised the atmosphere at the concerts.

“The Eras Tour is epic and set to be one of the all-time biggest shows. Choosing to perform more concerts at Wembley Stadium than any other venue demonstrates how iconic Wembley is. “Everyone who witnessed those shows saw something special, and something that will live long in the memory. Taylor’s energy and positivity were infectious.”

According to People, Taylor Swift’s eight shows at Wembley broke a record previously held by Michael Jackson, who performed seven nights at the venue during his Bad tour in 1988.

The final show also featured some surprises. Jack Antonoff, lead vocalist of Bleachers, joined Swift on stage to perform “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car.” British singer Florence Welch also joined Swift to perform their collaboration “Florida!!!” for the first time, reported People.