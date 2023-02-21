TDP leader’s wife threatens sit-in at DGP office

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram’s wife, Chandana, on Tuesday threatened to sit on an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Director General of Police’s office demanding information about his whereabouts.

She told reporters that Pattabhiram disappeared when he went to the TDP office at Gannavaram near Vijayawada on Monday evening after it was attacked by the supporters of YSR Congress Party MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi.

She said Pattabhi’s car was also found damaged on the road.

“We don’t know whether he was arrested by police or kidnapped by YSRCP goons. We have not received any information since last night,” she said.

Chandana reiterated that if anything happens to her husband, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the DGP will be held responsible.

“The car driver and the personal assistant (PA) of my husband are at the local police station, but my husband is missing. I have absolutely no knowledge where the police have shifted him,” Chandana said.

Pointing out that even his phone is switched off, she said that if anything happens to him both the Chief Minister and the DGP will be responsible.

Supporters of MLA Vamsi had attacked the TDP office at Gannavaram on Monday evening. They set afire a vehicle in the premises and ransacked the office.

They were angry over some remarks made by TDP leaders against their leader.

The TDP leaders say they had only found fault with Vamsi for making personal remarks against TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.