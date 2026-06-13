Tears, tradition and triumph: 515 cadets, commissioned at IMA

Dehradun: Deep familial pride and emotion marked the Indian Military Academy’s (IMA) Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade on Saturday as 515 officer cadets, including nine women, were commissioned into the Indian Army.

The traditional pipping ceremony transformed the academy grounds into a scene of celebration, with families gathering on the lawns to pin the new ranks on the shoulders of their sons and daughters.

For several families, the parade marked the culmination of generations of military service and sacrifice.

The batch also marked a significant milestone with the commissioning of nine women officer cadets, an important moment for the institution that has trained generations of Army officers since 1932.

Among them was Shanan Dhaka, who has been posted to eastern Ladakh.

“Coming from a military family, joining the Army was not just a career choice but a way of life,” Dhaka said, noting that both her father and grandfather served in the Army.

“I would tell everyone to dream big and keep working hard. One day, all your hardwork will pay off and you will achieve what you are aiming for,” she said.

Her father urged parents to encourage their daughters to join the armed forces.

“As a father, I would encourage every girl to join the armed forces. It is a respected profession through which you can serve the country and fulfill your aspirations,” he said.

The parade also celebrated exceptional merit. Academy Cadet Adjutant Vishal Kumar won the prestigious Sword of Honour and the Gold Medal for standing first in the Regular Course.

Kumar, who credited his success to a childhood dream of joining the military, had a simple message for the youth: “Morals and leadership by example”.

Academy Under Officer Prince Raj received the Silver Medal for standing second in the Regular Course, while Senior Under Officer Tejas Bhatt won the Bronze Medal.

In the specialised entries, Officer Cadet Hrishabh Mishra received the Silver Medal for the Technical Graduate Course, Officer Cadet Bodh Raj Thapa topped the SCO Course, and Officer Cadet Karan Pandey stood first in the TES Course. Junior Under Officer Zaif Sadid Alvy was awarded the Best Foreign Officer Cadet trophy after standing first among 34 foreign cadets representing 16 friendly nations.

Among those celebrating was Lieutenant Saurabh Chaudhary, commissioned into the Corps of Engineers.

“Its is a moment of immense pride and happiness for my family and me. There were many ups and downs in this journey, which makes this achievement even more special,” said Chaudhary, who hails from Bihar.

His father, a serving soldier, watched with tears of joy as his only son carried forward the family’s military legacy.

“Our family’s third generation is now serving in the Army. My father served in the Army, I am currently serving, and now my son has carried the legacy forward. This is one of the proudest moments of our lives,” he said.

VIDEO | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade was held at the historic Chetwode Building. Lieutenant Saurabh Chaudhary, who was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers, says, "It is indeed an honor and moments of lots of… pic.twitter.com/SJrHZrvUCj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2026

The spirit of service was equally evident in the story of Aryan Gill, who was commissioned into the 3rd Battalion of the Punjab Regiment.

Gill comes from a military family — his father is an Army officer, his grandfather retired as an honorary captain, his maternal uncle is in service, and his younger brother is currently training at the academy.

“The spirit to serve the nation runs in our blood and that is what motivated me to join the forces,” Gill said.

Reflecting on his training, he said the academy transformed cadets into disciplined leaders.

“There is a tremendous change in all of us. The academy trains us in a manner that makes us more disciplined and responsible,” he said.

Cadet Abhay Singh Raghav also echoed the rigorous and transformative nature of the training, noting that the major difference before and after entering the academy was the maturity that one developed. His mother shared in the emotional milestone, shedding tears of joy for her only son.

Lieutenant P K S Kushwaha recalled his unconventional journey to the academy. Having cleared the JEE, NEET and NDA examinations, he chose a military career and completed a four-year training cycle that culminated in his commissioning on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu reviewed the passing-out parade of the 158th Regular Course and the 141st Technical Graduate Course.

The ceremony was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retired), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Army Training Command GOC-in-C Lt General Devendra Sharma, IMA Commandant Lt General Nagendra Singh, senior military officers and the families of the cadets.